Horse racing: Aussie stable for Te Akau

Imperatriz. Photo / File.

New Zealand’s biggest stable is branching out across the Tasman with Te Akau to open a satellite stable in Victoria.

The huge thoroughbred breeding, syndication and training operation will have a 20-horse barn in operation at Cranbourne by August with plans to potentially grow that to 50 horses training there within 18 months.

That move will see some of New Zealand’s best horses, such as multiple Group 1 winner Imperatriz, spending more time in Australia but with a Victorian base for Te Akau hit-and-run raiders as well.

“It is tremendously exciting and something we have been looking into for a long time,” says Te Akau boss David Ellis.

“There is a lot of money in Australia and we want to give our owners the best opportunity for their horses to race for it alongside the options they have here.

“Some of the elite horses like an Imperatriz may go straight there and do almost all their racing over there. Others may head across for one or two races when it suits.”

Te Akau recently promoted Sam Bergerson to co-trainer with Mark Walker but Ellis says while Walker will also now spend time in Australia, he will still spend the majority of his time in Matamata, which will remain by far Te Akau’s biggest base.

“We have Scott Lucock, who has headed up our colt’s barn at Matamata and done a wonderful job, heading across to be part of the Cranbourne barn with some other staffing appointments to be finalised.

“And Mark and Sam can head across when they need to for the biggest races.”

The setting up of a satellite stable is the logical next step for Te Akau whose domination of the domestic racing scene has strengthened this season.

Walker leads the trainers’ premiership by an incredible 98 wins (186-88) over Stephen Marsh while they are closing in on another record of $8 million in stake earnings in New Zealand alone this season, with Imperatriz having also won the Group1 William Reid in Victoria as well.

The connections of most top horses here want at least the option to race them in Australia and those campaigns can be smoother if trainers have a stable set-up and staff trained using the same methods as the horses are accustomed to in New Zealand.

Te Akau won’t be the only Kiwi newcomers to Victoria, with Cambridge trainer Andrew Forsman having 10 boxes at the Macedon Lodge property with his major focus spring racing.

But while neither Te Akau nor Forsman are turning their backs on New Zealand racing, the mane drain of some of New Zealand’s highest class gallopers to Australia will become even harder to stem.

“Imperatriz is one horses we think will go straight there so I don’t see her lining up at Hawke’s Bay here before she goes,” says Ellis.

That is worth noting for punters as Imperatriz is the TAB favourite for the first two Group 1s of the season here in the Tarzino Trophy and Windsor Park Plate but sounds certain to be in Australia by then.

Ellis says whether unbeaten filly Zourion remains in New Zealand to be aimed at the 1000 Guineas at Riccarton or heads straight to Victoria will be up to owners Brendan and Jo Lindsay but Karaka Million winner Tokyo Tycoon will stay here for the spring and summer.

“At this stage we will have Tokyo Tycoon having a few spring starts here but missing the 2000 Guineas [for which he is favourite] and being aimed at the Karaka Million Mile,” says Ellis. “Then all going well he could head to Victoria.”

An interesting newcomer to the stable will be former Kiwi mare Wolverine, who Ellis recently purchased at the Magic Millions sale and will return home to chase a Group 1 win before campaigning in Australia.

Te Akau also have 40 horses in Singapore trained by Donna Logan but are awaiting more clarification about the future of racing there before commenting on what happens to their Singapore staff and horses.