The Black Sticks celebrate their win. Photo / FIH

The Black Sticks have stunned India to advance into the Hockey World Cup quarter-finals.

New Zealand sent the tournament hosts out in a tense penalty shootout victory on Monday morning (NZT) after the match was tied at 3-3 at full-time.

In a crossover sudden death playoff to make the quarter-finals, the Black Sticks found themselves behind 3-1 in the third quarter but managed to pull one back through a Kane Russell penalty corner.

The Black Sticks then went on attack in the final quarter chasing an equalising goal, which came in the 50th minute when midfielder Sean Findlay pounced on a failed penalty corner attempt.

The match went to a penalty shootout as both teams failed to find the net in regulation time.

New Zealand eventually prevailed 5-4 in a nervy shootout with 18 attempts required to separate the two sides.

𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥-𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞: 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝟑-𝟑 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐙𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝 (𝐒𝐎: 𝟒-𝟓)



New Zealand complete 2nd half come-back and a tight shoot-out goes to the 18th attempt, where New Zealand prevail to move to the quarterfinals! #HWC2023



📱- Download the @watchdothockey app for all updates pic.twitter.com/TNHT2ZrN7X — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) January 22, 2023

Findlay, who was awarded the player of the match, said his side showcased “great fighting spirit” in the win.

“We did it the hard way, coming back from goals down and with the missed opportunities early in the shoot-out as well,” Findlay said after the match. “But this team has great fighting spirit and we just gave it our all and it’s a great start to the knockout stage of the tournament.”

The Black Sticks will next face defending champions Belgium in the quarter-finals on Thursday morning.