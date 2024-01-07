Voyager 2023 media awards
Herald sport classic: 1995 America’s Cup - The sweetest victory

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Peter Blake and Russell Coutts hold up the Auld Mug trophy after defeating Team Dennis Conner in the 1995 America's Cup in San Diego. Copyright photo: www.photosport.co.nz

This article was published in the Herald on May 15, 1995 - the day after Team New Zealand won the America’s Cup in San Diego.

Team New Zealand had to fight a war of roses

