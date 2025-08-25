Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Herald Hat-trick am sports quiz – Tuesday August 26

NZ Herald
Quick Read

Juan Lanza of Argentina in action during the 1987 Rugby World Cup. Photo / Geoff Dale.

Juan Lanza of Argentina in action during the 1987 Rugby World Cup. Photo / Geoff Dale.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Get all three sports-related questions of varying difficulty (easy, medium and hard) and you claim the Herald hat-trick.

Quiz compiled by Cameron McMillan.

Want more quizzes? Test your knowledge in the Herald’s Morning quiz and Afternoon quiz or take on the latest Sudoku or crosswords.

For the latest

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save