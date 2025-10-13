Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Hawke’s Bay rugby player Teilah Ferguson finds new purpose after eye injury

Shontelle Matano
LockerRoom·
7 mins to read

Teilah Ferguson makes a break for Hurricanes Poua against Chiefs Manawa, in March. Photo / SmartFrame

Teilah Ferguson makes a break for Hurricanes Poua against Chiefs Manawa, in March. Photo / SmartFrame

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Teilah Ferguson had made thousands of tackles before picking up a rugby ball for the first time as a young kid in Napier with big dreams.

But this time for the Hurricanes Poua and Hawke’s Bay Tui midfielder, the aftermath of a routine tackle felt very different.

Ferguson

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save