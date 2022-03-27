Jaden Field scores for Napier Boys' High. Photo Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay again dominated the national secondary schools canoe polo championships, which were heavily affected by the Covid-19 crisis and held at the Mitre 10 Regional Sports Park at the weekend.

Havelock North High School 's Arianna Broad in the Senior Girls final win over Karamu High School at the secondary schools canoe polo championships in Hastings on Sunday. Photo / Paul Taylor.

The championships, which normally attract a growing entry of more than 40 teams, this year had 22 teams from 11 schools across four divisions, but just two schools from outside Hawke's Bay.

But the visitors weren't completely shut-out in the deciders, with Feilding High School winning the Senior Open final 5-2 against Napier Boys' High School. Havelock North High School beat Karamu High School 7-2 to win the Senior Girls' final, Hastings Boys' High School beat Karamu 3-1 to retain the Junior Open title, and Taradale High School won the Junior Girls final with a 5-4 win over Palmerston North school St Peter's College.

Karamu fans get vocal at the sports park. Photo Paul Taylor

The park will also be used for National League canoe polo on April 9-10, including two national squads preparing for the World Championships in France in August.