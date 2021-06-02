Harness Racing: Kango a serious winning chance for Waikato trainer Arna Donnelly at Harness Jewels meeting

Kango in the four-year-old male pace is a serious winning hope. Photo / Getty Images

For the rising star of harness racing, Sunday means everything.

While Arna Donnelly is on target for the best training tally for a Waikato trainer in nearly a decade, on Sunday she gets to fly the flag at Group 1 level and she is confident she can provide a rare win for the racing-rich region in the Harness Jewels.

While Waikato may be famous as one of the world's great thoroughbred nurseries, it also has a proud harness racing heritage, with its share of New Zealand and Auckland Cup winners.

Jewels winners have been harder to come by but five local trainers have reps at the Cambridge mega-meeting on Sunday. Yet only the Donnelly-trained Kango in the four-year-old male pace is a serious winning hope.

He is second-favourite for the Group 1 mile and 40-year-old Donnelly can't hide her excitement, especially as she has stablemate New York Minute in the same glamour race of the day.

"I am buzzing and I think it is great we have a real winning chance in the race with Kango," says Donnelly.

"It is hard to get horses who can be competitive, let alone win, at this level but he has never been better, he has the right draw and the biggest name in the race Copy That has drawn the second line.

"So I think we get our chance because he has really turned the corner lately. His coat has turned again and he looks great."

Donnelly has emerged as the leading trainer in Waikato this season with a career-best 34 training wins. Only Sean McCaffery with 35 in 2014 has trained more from the region in the last nine years and Donnelly will surely pass that before the end of the season.

"It has been a great season and the highlight so far was training three winners on Auckland Cup night in December from only four starters," she offers.

"That was very satisfying but this week is group-one racing on our home track and we want to represent the region well."

While Kango can win, stablemate New York Minute probably can't — yet Donnelly loves the fact he is in the race for two reasons.

"I am thrilled Alicia [Harrison, junior driver] gets to drive him in a Jewels on her home track and one of the guys who owns this horse is a 94-year-old called Ken Piercy.

"He lives in a rest home in Timaru and he loves his racing. He is thrilled about having a horse in the Jewels and will be watching from his room there and everybody there will know Ken has a horse in the Jewels.

"So that is very cool and we are excited for him."

With his gate speed, Kango could lead the hotshot front line to the first bend and then the king of Cambridge Raceway, David Butcher, will likely have a choice to make: take a trail or play catch me if you can.

"That is David's decision to make and there is nobody I'd rather have making it," says Donnelly.

"I won't be telling what to do, why would I?

"But we are excited about the whole day. It is going to be a long day but we will be cheering the other locals on too."

● Kango is the $4 second favourite for the thriller, with Copy That into $3.20 favouritism.