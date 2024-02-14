Ryan Fox, the Warriors, former All Blacks coach Ian Foster, and Dame Lisa Carrington are among the 30 finalists named for the 61st Halberg Awards.

This year’s finalists across six categories were voted by a panel of former elite athletes and coaches, sports administrators, and sports media from 76 nominations received from sports organisations and an independent nominations board for their achievements in 2023.

The winners will be announced on tonight, February 14, at Spark Arena in Auckland. The awards will be broadcast free-to-air from 8pm on Sky Open and Sky Sport.

All finalists for sportswoman, sportsman, team and para-athlete/team are eligible for the supreme award. During the event, the leadership award and New Zealand’s favourite sporting moment will also be announced. Voting for the sporting moment is open to the public until 9pm.

Last year, snowboarding star Zoi Sadowski-Synnott was awarded New Zealand’s supreme sporting honour for 2022 after becoming the 60th Supreme Halberg Award winner.

Since its establishment in 1963 by the late Sir Murray Halberg ONZ, the Halberg Awards have recognised New Zealanders for their athletic feats. More than just a celebration, the awards serve as the main fundraiser for the Halberg charity, to support the work of Halberg’s legacy of ensuring equal sporting and recreation opportunities for young individuals with physical disabilities.

