Aaron Gate celebrates at the finish line after winning the Points Race at the UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow. Photo / Getty

New Zealand’s Aaron Gate is a world champion once again after claiming the second rainbow jersey of his career with victory in the points race at the UCI World Championships in Glasgow.

Gate, who was the star of the velodrome at last year’s Commonwealth Games, last won a world title 10 years ago in the omnium.

He finished with 123 points, ahead of Albert Torres Barcelo of Spain in second with Belgium’s Fabio van den Bossche taking the bronze with 95 points.

It is Gate’s third medal this week after taking bronze with Campbell Stewart in the madison and also bronze in the team pursuit. It is the 10th world championship medal of his career along with the four gold medals he claimed in Birmingham at the Commonwealth Games.

Ellesse Andrews also added another medal to her personal haul in Scotland.

The newly-crowned keirin world champ claimed individual sprint bronze - beating Germany’s Emma Hinze 2-0 in their best-of-three ride off at the Glasgow velodrome.

Andrews defied her qualifying performance - where she only recorded the 10th fastest time - to claim her second medal at the event.

More to come...