Greyhound racing: Opawa Superstar headlines big Manawatū Friday

Opawa Superstar will jump from Box 1 in the $30,000 Wind Power Stakes Final on Friday. Photo / Dave Robbie

Friday afternoon's race meeting at Manawatū Raceway will see some of New Zealand's top-rated greyhounds battle it out for significant prizemoney.

The feature on the programme is the $30,000 Wind Power Stakes Final over 457m and Opawa Superstar is the headline act. Although he's only C3 assessed, he's already won 11 from 15 and he is one of greyhound racing's leading lights of late.

The New Zealand Cup third placegetter had his first look at the track last start, and he finished an unlucky third behind Cumbria Lad off Box 7. Drawing the red rug will enhance his chances in Friday's final.

"It's actually the first time he's drawn Box 1," says Dave Fahey, who trains with his wife Jean. "He does move out a wee bit and then comes down on the rail.

"He's come through last week really well, and he's a really good traveller. You'd think he'd improve with his first look at the track, and he should go a really good race. He's definitely a big chance."

In the same race, the Faheys also have It's A Blaze jumping from Box 6, and he is unquestionably one of the fastest greyhounds in the country on his day. The son of Fernando Bale and It's A Fling also made his track debut last week, and he hit the line hard for second behind Big Time Stunner, after getting well back early.

"He was terrible in the boxes the other day – he actually sat down in the boxes," explains Fahey.

"I've been doing box work with him this week and he's been perfect, so that shouldn't happen again on Friday. This week should be better for him."

Of their remaining runners on the programme, Fahey points to 2020 New Zealand Cup winner, Rock On John, in Race 11 as their best of the day.

"Box 1 is good for him. Even though it's only 410m, he's got a nice draw and he's been jumping really well."

Fahey also rates Opawa Wayne (Race 2) and Opawa Chrissy (Race 3) as winning hopes on the day.