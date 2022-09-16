Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Gregor Paul: Why time-wasting call in All Blacks-Wallabies is good for world rugby

Gregor Paul
By
5 mins to read
In one of the most dramatic finishes test rugby has witnessed, French referee Mathieu Raynal awarded a match-turning infringement for Bernard Foley taking too long to kick the ball from a penalty. Video / Sky Sport

In one of the most dramatic finishes test rugby has witnessed, French referee Mathieu Raynal awarded a match-turning infringement for Bernard Foley taking too long to kick the ball from a penalty. Video / Sky Sport

OPINION:

For years, the All Blacks were haunted not just by the random and unjustifiable refereeing event in the final minute of the third test of the 2017 series against the British and Irish Lions,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.