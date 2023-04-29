Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Gregor Paul: The day I was diagnosed with testicular cancer

Gregor Paul
By
5 mins to read
Gregor Paul quickly came to realise he needed to "take my health seriously and not myself". Photo / Jason Oxenham

Gregor Paul quickly came to realise he needed to "take my health seriously and not myself". Photo / Jason Oxenham

Sports journalist Gregor Paul recalls how he found out he had cancer and what came next.

September 17, 2002, is a date I can’t imagine I’ll ever forget. It was the day I was

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand