Sport|Rugby

Gregor Paul: The Aussie path to rugby recovery and why New Zealand should be on high alert

4 minutes to read
Australia could blast past New Zealand as a rugby power in the next few years, writes Gregor Paul. Photo / Photosport

Gregor Paul
By
Gregor Paul

Reporter

OPINION:

It has been so long since Australia were a credible rugby power with all their various development stars in alignment that it has become ingrained to see them as anything other than perennial underachievers.

