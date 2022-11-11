Abby Erceg in action. Photo / Photosport

Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimkova admits the uncertainty over former captain Abby Erceg needs to end soon, for the sake of the wider squad.

Erceg won’t be involved in the Ferns homecoming games against South Korea in Christchurch (Saturday and Tuesday), continuing a sustained period of unavailability.

The 32-year-old has only featured in two of the 14 matches since the Tokyo Olympics.

Border closures and niggling injuries were factors in some of those absences but most have been due to prioritising time with her club, the North Carolina Courage, where she is captain.

However the United States club season is now over, but Erceg seemingly still wasn’t available for the trip back home.

Klimkova even revealed that she had been unable to contact the veteran defender, during the planning phase for the Christchurch series.

“I couldn’t reach out to her,” Klimkova told the Herald. “So I haven’t spoken to her before [this series].”

Klimkova’s sole focus now is on Korea, but she wants to prioritise face time with Erceg after that.

“I really want to connect with her after Christchurch and ask about our plan in 2023,” said Klimkova. “The [club season] is finished for her. So we’ll see how her desire is to be representing her country and playing the World Cup at this point.”

Jitka Klimkova of New Zealand watches her team. Photo / Getty Images.

It’s not the first time that Erceg has seemingly gone AWOL.

She retired in 2017 — due to ongoing frustrations with New Zealand Football — then after a brief comeback retired again in 2018, before returning in February 2019, during the build-up to the last World Cup.

Since the 2016 Olympics, Erceg has played 16 of 48 possible matches for the Ferns.

It’s a conundrum for Klimkova. Erceg remains one of New Zealand’s best players with her pace, presence, anticipation, and experience and would add so much to the squad. Her international career stretches back to 2006 and only Ria Percival and Ali Riley have played more than her 146 games for the Ferns.

And her leadership tenure (2013-2017) coincided with some impressive results. There were draws with Japan (then reigning world champions) and the USA and a win over Brazil in 2013, while the 2015 World Cup campaign is the Ferns best — by some distance — at that level.

Her pedigree is unquestioned but does that justify special treatment?

“I am a patient person and sometimes people are asking how long am I going to be patient” said Klimkova. “But I know who she is. I know how good a player she is and what she can bring to the team. So I’m very aware of her quality, but I am also very aware we need to have players who have desire to represent their country and passion to do that.

“So, if she has it then I am more than happy to bring her back. If she [doesn’t] then we are looking for other players that are knocking on the door.”

The Korea series continues the ongoing audition for places in the 2023 World Cup squad.

While the tournament is less than nine months away, everything is still up for grabs.

“There is no confirmation [of places] at all,” said Klimkova. “We have a handful of players who are in a good position to make the roster but it’s still eight months to go and during that time so many things can change and so many things can happen.

“So I hope and I wish everybody to stay healthy, to stay fit, to stay motivated and inspired to work hard. The roster is going to be decided closer to the World Cup and during that time a lot of things can change.”

Klimkova remains hopeful that the likes of Ria Percival and Rebekah Stott can recover from their injuries while the young brigade continue to push their case, with midfielder Grace Wisnewski the latest to get her chance in the squad, after impressing for the Wellington Phoenix and at the Under-20 World Cup.

“She is a very active six, a box to box midfielder,” said Klimkova. “I like her engine, her defensive presence in front of the backline and she is very efficient on the ball. I’m excited to see if she can do the same [in this environment].”

Football Ferns vs South Korea

Saturday November 12 - 2.30pm, Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch

Tuesday November 15 - 6pm, Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch