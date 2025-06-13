Starting his round on the back nine, things got off to a perfect start for the Kiwi with a birdie on the par-four 10th.
However, he gave that shot straight back to the course on the par-four 11th, again getting caught by the native area off the tee and having to take a drop.
He was one-under for the day after eight holes with three birdies and two bogeys, however, three bogeys in a row at the turn saw him fall down the leaderboard.
He dropped another shot on his 15th hole of the day – the par three sixth – but finished up with three pars, including on the eighth and ninth holes which were playing as the toughest holes of the morning.
When he finished, Fox sat in a tie for 67th - which is likely to change as the rest of the day’s golf unfolds.
Ryan Fox’s round-two scorecard
In playing order
10 (par 4): Birdie
11 (par 4): Bogey
12 (par 5): Par
13 (par 3): Birdie
14 (par 4): Bogey
15 (par 4): Birdie
16 (par 3): Par
17 (par 4): Par
18 (par 4): Bogey
1 (par 4): Bogey
2 (par 4): Bogey
3 (par 4): Par
4 (par 5): Par
5 (par 4): Par
6 (par 3): Bogey
7 (par 4): Par
8 (par 3): Par
9 (par 4): Par
Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.