Ryan Fox carded three birdies and six bogeys in his second round of the US Open. Photo / AFP

Ryan Fox is in for a nervous wait through the afternoon tee times at Oakmont Country Club today as he eyes a place in the weekend rounds at the US Open.

On a tough day for a lot of the players, Fox finished his second round with a three-over-par 73, which saw him drop to five-over for the tournament.

With several players in the field still to play and a cut line not yet established at the time Fox finished up, time will tell how things play out for the Kiwi.

With the top 60, plus ties, moving on to the championship rounds over the weekend, the cut line would have been around four or five-over when Fox finished up. However, with plenty of athletes yet to finish their second rounds, one of the tournament commentary teams predicted six or seven-over could be enough to see players through to the weekend.

Despite the early tee time, play was slow going once more, with Fox’s round again taking well over five hours to complete.