Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Golf

US Open golf: Ryan Fox finishes three-over in second round at Oakmont Country Club

Christopher Reive
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Ryan Fox carded three birdies and six bogeys in his second round of the US Open. Photo / AFP

Ryan Fox carded three birdies and six bogeys in his second round of the US Open. Photo / AFP

Ryan Fox is in for a nervous wait through the afternoon tee times at Oakmont Country Club today as he eyes a place in the weekend rounds at the US Open.

On a tough day for a lot of the players, Fox finished his second round with a three-over-par

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Golf

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Golf