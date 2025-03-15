Ryan Fox has made the cut at The Players Championship in Florida. Photo / AFP

You can’t say Ryan Fox doesn’t know how to entertain an audience.

Going into his second round at The Players Championship in Florida, the Kiwi was flirting with the cut line after finishing even through 18 holes on Friday. At the end of that first round, he allowed himself a relatable display of frustration after a bogey on 18; picking his ball out of the hole and tossing it straight into the water.

It meant Fox would need to go under par in his second round if he was to take part in the weekend.

On Saturday morning, Fox carded a two-under 70 to improve to a tie for 49th on the leaderboard and make the cut by two shots.

Remarkably, his round included just six pars.