33 hours and more than 6,000 golf balls later, the Alternative Commentary Collective can finally rest after finally recording a hole-in-one.

Thirty-three hours and more than 6000 golf shots later, the Alternative Commentary Collective team can rest after finally recording a hole-in-one.

To kick off Movember, the ACC team launched ‘No Sleep ‘Til Hole In One’ - a non-stop golf simulator marathon which began at 8am on Tuesday and didn’t end until just after 5pm on Wednesday, when an ace eventually dropped in the hole.

NZME radio presenters Jerry & Manaia from Hauraki Breakfast, Jason Hoyte, Mike Minogue and Keyzie from the Hauraki Big Show, Vaughan Smith from ZM Breakfast, Toni Street, Jason Reeves and Sam Wallace of Coast Breakfast, Megan Pappas from Hits Breakfast and Clint Roberts from ZM Drive all stepped up and had a swing but couldn’t end the marathon.

The ACC team also called in help from Black Caps Jimmy Neesham and Lockie Ferguson, along with Auckland FC striker Sam Cosgrove.

After many close calls, including one shot hitting the pin within the first hour, eventually Matt Blackbourn ended the madness, landing an ace at the 17th hole at Te Arai South Course after more than 33 hours of streaming and $3874 raised for Movember.