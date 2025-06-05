Ryan Fox starts strong at Canadian Open, chases US Open qualification

Ryan Fox of New Zealand during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley. Photo / Getty Images

Ryan Fox of New Zealand during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley. Photo / Getty Images

Ryan Fox has made another strong start to a PGA Tour event with a four-under 66 to open the Canadian Open in Toronto.

The Kiwi needs at least a top-three finish to qualify for next week’s US Open, the third major of the year.

Fox currently sits in a share of 18th after the first day at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley.

Fox had five birdies and a bogey in his round and sits five shots back from co-leaders Thorbjorn Olesen and Cristobal Del Solar, who both fired a nine-under 61. The Kiwi was superb with his approach to green all day, where he ranked fifth in the field, but his putting and accuracy off the tee let him down.

Fox won his maiden PGA Tour event last month and followed that up with a tied for 28th finish at the PGA Championship and then a top 20 finish at the Memorial last week.