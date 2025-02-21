Ryan Fox has set a new benchmark on the PGA Tour.
During his first round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in Vallarta, Fox set a new PGA Tour season-best distance for a successful putt, draining an attempt on the par-three fifth from 92 feet, seven inches (28.18 metres) for birdie.
It’s a record the Kiwi is familiar with holding, having holed the longest putt of the 2024 season at 88 feet, 10 inches (27.07 metres).
It was the main highlight in a mixed round for the 38-year-old, who finished the day with a three-under-par 68 but sits outside the top 20 on the leaderboard
Fox started the day by dropping a shot on the par-four ninth, before three birdies in his next five holes.