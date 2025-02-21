Ultimately, he went into the turn two-under, before starting the front nine in the same fashion as the back.

The impressive birdie on hole five triggered a run of three in a row, before he undid that work when he gave two of those shots back to the course on the par-four eighth.

But with a birdie on his final hole of the day, Fox positioned himself nicely going into the second round.

The tournament is Fox’s first since the Waste Management Phoenix Open in early February where he finished in a tie for 63rd at three-under for the tournament.

That came as he headed into the new season looking to build on the good things he did during a rollercoaster of a rookie season on golf’s top tour in 2024.

Last year, Fox was able to keep his card with a top-125 finish in the FedEx Cup standings, but dealt with mixed form and a niggling hip injury throughout the campaign.

On the DP World Tour, Kazuma Kobori sat in a tie for 45th after an opening-round 70 at the Kenya Open in Nairobi.

The 23-year-old finished at one-under in a round that included four birdies and three bogeys.

