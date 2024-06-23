Climate change protesters are ushered off the 18th green by police officers during the final round of the Travelers Championship. Photo / Getty Images

Six people came out of the crowd and stormed the 18th green while the leaders were lining up their putts on the final hole of regulation at the Travelers Championship today, delaying the finish for about five minutes.

The people sprayed white and red powder, leaving stains on the grass before Scottie Scheffler, Tom Kim and Akshay Bhatia finished their rounds.

After the intruders were tackled by police and taken off, Scheffler left a potential 26-foot clincher from the fringe on the right edge of the cup, then tapped in for par.

Kim, who trailed by one stroke heading into the final hole, sank a 10-foot birdie putt to tie Scheffler and send the tournament to a sudden-death playoff.

Workers with leaf blowers came out to clean off the remaining paint. Scheffler went onto win he playoff for his sixth win in his last 10 starts.

🚨🎨🛢️#WATCH: Multiple Just Stop Oil protesters STORM the 18th green at TPC River Highlands (via @SchefflerLegion)pic.twitter.com/qtcwVBAoj9 — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) June 23, 2024







