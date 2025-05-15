Ryan Fox of New Zealand reacts to a putt on the eighth hole during the first round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club. Photo / Getty Images

Ryan Fox has taken his winning form into the first round of the PGA Championship.

Coming off the back of his maiden PGA Tour win at the Myrtle Beach Classic on Monday, which earned the final spot in the second major of the year, the Kiwi has made a strong start at Quail Hollow Club with a four-under 67 to sit tied for second early on day one.

In the second group to begin their rounds, at 7.05am local time, Fox started with a birdie at the par five 10th, before adding two more at 13 and 14 to sit three-under through his first nine.

With three more birdies and his first bogey on the back nine, he shared the lead at five-under with one hole to play before a bogey at the ninth saw him card a 67.