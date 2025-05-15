Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Golf
Updated

PGA Championship: Ryan Fox starts strong at Quail Hollow with four-under first round

Cameron McMillan
By
Deputy Head of Sport·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Ryan Fox of New Zealand reacts to a putt on the eighth hole during the first round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club. Photo / Getty Images

Ryan Fox of New Zealand reacts to a putt on the eighth hole during the first round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club. Photo / Getty Images

Ryan Fox has taken his winning form into the first round of the PGA Championship.

Coming off the back of his maiden PGA Tour win at the Myrtle Beach Classic on Monday, which earned the final spot in the second major of the year, the Kiwi has made a strong start at Quail Hollow Club with a four-under 67 to sit tied for second early on day one.

In the second group to begin their rounds, at 7.05am local time, Fox started with a birdie at the par five 10th, before adding two more at 13 and 14 to sit three-under through his first nine.

With three more birdies and his first bogey on the back nine, he shared the lead at five-under with one hole to play before a bogey at the ninth saw him card a 67.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

American Ryan Gerard currently leads at six-under with one to play.

Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald shares the clubhouse lead with Fox at four-under along Germany’s Stephen Jaeger and American Alex Smalley who was an even later addition than Fox, only earning a spot in the field when Sahith Theegala was a late withdrawal with injury.

American Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley is a shot back at three-under.

Masters champion Rory McIlroy had a poor day, finishing at three-over in a group with defending champion Xander Schauffele (one-over) and world number one Scottie Scheffler (two-under) - all a decent way back from the lead.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

McIlroy wasn’t the only big name to struggle. Brooks Koepka (four-over 75), Min Woo Lee (three-over 74), Patrick Cantlay (three-over 74) and Phil Mickelson (over-over 79) all will need big second rounds to make the weekend.

A third of the field have yet to tee off.

Fox will begin his second round at 4.30am NZT tomorrow.

Save

Latest from Golf

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Golf