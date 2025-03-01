Benefits would see the budgeted revenue boosted by more paying amateurs. There are currently 156, about half of whom are paid for by sponsors and half who contribute $20,000 + GST for places in the pro-am. Participants might also enjoy more gentlemanly hours. The duration of days would be reduced with extra space to accommodate players. That comes with the challenge of incorporating further infrastructure.

Dialogue is also understood to have begun between tournament bosses and Sport and Recreation Minister Mark Mitchell about future investment, with a potential renewed focus on perennial rather than one-off events.

Hart says they are basing the rejig on Scotland’s Dunhill Links Championship, which incorporates the St Andrews old course, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie.

“It’s much better for the players that they’re teeing off later and finishing earlier, if you spread it over three courses.

“Our vision has always been to create the best professional golfing experience in Australasia and Asia-Pacific, but we are conscious of staying within a level.

“There’s no point in us trying to be the biggest, because I think that’s when you lose your way. There are obviously financial constraints on what we can do, so we live within those.”

Hart says Millbrook, which underwrites the tournament that is leased from New Zealand Golf, will always be the base.

“We’re lucky we’ve got an agreement in principle with Jack’s Point, The Hills and Hogans Gully that they all want to play a part.

“Ultimately, I see a day when this tournament would involve Millbrook, The Hills and Hogans Gully all within a few miles of each other, but the latter two are a couple of years away.”

Hart remains determined to avoid appearance fees.

“That’s a position we’ve taken right from the start and I’ve never wavered from. We’re not interested in luring the top pros with money.

"We're trying to attract them by the experience we can offer in the region, and how much they would enjoy it here."








