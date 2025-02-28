By Andrew Alderson at Millbrook
Golfer Michael Hendry remains in contention for a tournament he considers the fifth major.
The 45-year-old shot a second round five-under par 66 on the Coronet course at the New Zealand Open, matching the same score from his opening outing on the Remarkables layout. The 2017 champion sits tied for fourth at 10-under heading into the weekend, four strokes off the lead.
“This is always the next tournament that I’d want to win, after a major. It’s huge, and I think all the Kiwis come into this week feeling that way. That’s potentially why we haven’t had a winner in a while because we want it more than these other guys,” Hendry said.
“They cruise around doing their thing, and we’re fighting for every little bit out there to win it.”