The previous local champion before Hendry was Mahal Pearce in 2003.

Hendry says the best thing about what he considered an ordinary round was the score.

“Everything else was pretty crap, to be honest. It’s always tough starting up on the hill in the cold, playing the hardest part of the course early.

“I began slowly then caught fire through the middle of the round, holed a chip and everything fell into place, probably more through good luck than good management.”

Hendry could use some luck as he recovers from the leukemia diagnosis that shook his world in April 2023.

Part of his inspiration comes from memories sparked by victory at the same venue eight years ago.

Does one spring to mind?

“Probably my little girl [then 2-year-old Maddison] running up to me when I won.”

Will she stride out to meet him if he triumphs this time?

“She might saunter up … she’s not so little any more.

“That was special because I have spent so much time away from my family overseas, so any opportunity to win something when I’m around is even better.”

Hendry has welcomed the support of fans along the fairways and around the greens.

“The great thing is whenever we come here as New Zealanders, we never get heckled or anything like that.

“I mean, obviously I’ve been through a bit of a battle, but I’m trying to put that behind me now. It’s no excuse. It’s time to move on.

“I want to be remembered for my golf, not as the guy that had cancer once.”