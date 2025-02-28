Advertisement
NZ Open: Michael Hendry in contention to break Kiwi drought at golf tournament

Andrew Alderson
By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Michael Hendry lines up a putt at Millbrook Resort. Photo / Photosport

By Andrew Alderson at Millbrook

Golfer Michael Hendry remains in contention for a tournament he considers the fifth major.

The 45-year-old shot a second round five-under par 66 on the Coronet course at the New Zealand Open, matching the same score from his opening outing on the Remarkables layout. The 2017 champion sits tied for fourth at 10-under heading into the weekend, four strokes off the lead.

“This is always the next tournament that I’d want to win, after a major. It’s huge, and I think all the Kiwis come into this week feeling that way. That’s potentially why we haven’t had a winner in a while because we want it more than these other guys,” Hendry said.

“They cruise around doing their thing, and we’re fighting for every little bit out there to win it.”

The previous local champion before Hendry was Mahal Pearce in 2003.

Hendry says the best thing about what he considered an ordinary round was the score.

“Everything else was pretty crap, to be honest. It’s always tough starting up on the hill in the cold, playing the hardest part of the course early.

“I began slowly then caught fire through the middle of the round, holed a chip and everything fell into place, probably more through good luck than good management.”

Hendry could use some luck as he recovers from the leukemia diagnosis that shook his world in April 2023.

Part of his inspiration comes from memories sparked by victory at the same venue eight years ago.

Does one spring to mind?

“Probably my little girl [then 2-year-old Maddison] running up to me when I won.”

Will she stride out to meet him if he triumphs this time?

“She might saunter up … she’s not so little any more.

“That was special because I have spent so much time away from my family overseas, so any opportunity to win something when I’m around is even better.”

Hendry has welcomed the support of fans along the fairways and around the greens.

“The great thing is whenever we come here as New Zealanders, we never get heckled or anything like that.

“I mean, obviously I’ve been through a bit of a battle, but I’m trying to put that behind me now. It’s no excuse. It’s time to move on.

“I want to be remembered for my golf, not as the guy that had cancer once.”

