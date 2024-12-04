Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Golf
Updated

LPGA, USGA new policy requires female at birth or pre-puberty change

AFP
3 mins to read
'Our policy is reflective of an extensive, science-based and inclusive approach,' LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said. Photo / Getty Images

'Our policy is reflective of an extensive, science-based and inclusive approach,' LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said. Photo / Getty Images

The LPGA and US Golf Association (USGA) have announced updated gender policies requiring players be born female or transition before reaching male puberty for women’s tournaments.

Both new policies regarding transgender athletes will begin with the 2025 season.

The LPGA’s changes are aimed at settling transgender competitive fairness issues and informed by a working group of top experts in medicine, science, sport physiology, golf performance and gender policy law, the tour said.

“Our policy is reflective of an extensive, science-based and inclusive approach,” LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said. “The policy represents our continued commitment to ensuring that all feel welcome within our organisation, while preserving the fairness and competitive equity of our elite competitions.”

The LPGA’s working group advised that “effects of male puberty confer competitive advantages in golf performance compared to players who have not undergone male puberty.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Accordingly, under the new policy, athletes who are assigned female at birth are eligible to compete” in LPGA, Epson Tour, Ladies European Tour and all elite LPGA competitions.

“Players assigned male at birth and who have gone through male puberty are not eligible to compete in the aforementioned events,” the LPGA said.

The USGA introduced a “Competitive Fairness Gender Policy” starting next year that “ensures the USGA’s longstanding commitment to welcoming all gender identities and gender expressions while maintaining equity in competition”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Changes related to transgender athletes, the USGA said, ensure “competitive opportunities are provided for athletes playing in USGA women’s competitions without allowing an unfair advantage for athletes who have received the sports performance benefits of male puberty, meaning athletes must be assigned female at birth or have transitioned to female prior to going through male puberty in order to compete”.

The USGA noted scientific and medical research showing sports performance differences exist between biological sexes and begin to occur during the onset of puberty.

“We remain committed to providing opportunities for everyone to compete for a national title or team but have made changes to our eligibility criteria that reflects current scientific data and strives to maintain competitive integrity,” said USGA chief executive officer Mike Whan, who served as the LPGA commissioner from 2010-2021.

“Our updated policy reflects a thoughtful and thorough process during which the USGA consulted with leading medical professionals from around the world.”

The USGA said it will continue to monitor data and research regarding transgender athletes and that the policy is not intended to apply to recreational, non-elite competitions or participatory events, teams or leagues, where other factors maybe be considered regarding eligibility.

Women’s USGA events include the US Women’s Open, US Senior Women’s Open, US Women’s Amateur, US Women’s Mid-Amateur, US Senior Women’s Amateur, US Women’s Amateur Four-Ball, US Girls Junior, the women’s division of the US Adaptive Open plus the Curtis Cup and other women’s team events.

Save

Latest from Golf

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Golf