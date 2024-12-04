“Accordingly, under the new policy, athletes who are assigned female at birth are eligible to compete” in LPGA, Epson Tour, Ladies European Tour and all elite LPGA competitions.

“Players assigned male at birth and who have gone through male puberty are not eligible to compete in the aforementioned events,” the LPGA said.

The USGA introduced a “Competitive Fairness Gender Policy” starting next year that “ensures the USGA’s longstanding commitment to welcoming all gender identities and gender expressions while maintaining equity in competition”.

Changes related to transgender athletes, the USGA said, ensure “competitive opportunities are provided for athletes playing in USGA women’s competitions without allowing an unfair advantage for athletes who have received the sports performance benefits of male puberty, meaning athletes must be assigned female at birth or have transitioned to female prior to going through male puberty in order to compete”.

The USGA noted scientific and medical research showing sports performance differences exist between biological sexes and begin to occur during the onset of puberty.

“We remain committed to providing opportunities for everyone to compete for a national title or team but have made changes to our eligibility criteria that reflects current scientific data and strives to maintain competitive integrity,” said USGA chief executive officer Mike Whan, who served as the LPGA commissioner from 2010-2021.

“Our updated policy reflects a thoughtful and thorough process during which the USGA consulted with leading medical professionals from around the world.”

The USGA said it will continue to monitor data and research regarding transgender athletes and that the policy is not intended to apply to recreational, non-elite competitions or participatory events, teams or leagues, where other factors maybe be considered regarding eligibility.

Women’s USGA events include the US Women’s Open, US Senior Women’s Open, US Women’s Amateur, US Women’s Mid-Amateur, US Senior Women’s Amateur, US Women’s Amateur Four-Ball, US Girls Junior, the women’s division of the US Adaptive Open plus the Curtis Cup and other women’s team events.