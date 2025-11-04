Advertisement
Home / Sport / Golf

LIV Golf to expand to 72-hole events from 2026 in major format shift

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Jon Rahm of Legion XIII celebrates after making the winning putt on the 17th hole during Day Two of LIV Michigan at The Cardinal. Photo / Getty Images

LIV Golf has announced a major change to its format, extending tournaments to four rounds starting from the 2026 season.

Since its inception, LIV Golf events have featured a three-day 54-hole competition, playing the majority of events from Friday through Sunday.

In 2026, all events will be played over

Save