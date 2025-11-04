“We’re seeing upward momentum and traction from Hong Kong to Adelaide to Indianapolis, and that heightened interest opens the door to add another day of golf while benefiting our fans, players, marketing partners, and our global media partners,” he added.

“The most successful leagues around the world – IPL, EPL, NBA, MLB, NFL – continue to innovate and evolve their product, and as an emerging league, we are no different. LIV Golf will always have an eye towards progress that acts in the best interest of LIV Golf and in the best interest of the sport.”

For each regular season event, the individual competition will be decided over 72 holes of stroke play, while the team competition will continue to run concurrently, with each team’s cumulative individual stroke play scores determining the team’s result.

Central to LIV Golf’s identity and offering, the shotgun starts remain, ensuring the condensed, faster-paced event experience embraced by players and fans. The format for the season-ending Team Championship will be announced at a later date.

“This is a win for the League, and the players,” said Jon Rahm, Legion XIII captain and the two-time reigning Individual Champion.

“LIV Golf is a player’s league. We are competitors to the core and we want every opportunity to compete at the highest level and to perfect our craft. Moving to 72 holes is the logical next step that strengthens the competition, tests us more fully, and if the growing galleries from last season are any indication, delivers more of what the fans want.”

Two-time major champion Bryson DeChambeau called it a “fantastic evolution” to match the same format as the PGA Tour.

“Everyone wants to see the best players in the world competing against each other, especially in the majors, and for the good of the game, we need a path forward,” said the Crushers CG captain.

“By moving to 72 holes, LIV Golf is taking a proactive step to align with the historic format recognised globally. This is a fantastic evolution of the LIV Golf product, showing how our League listens and adapts to create the best possible experience.”