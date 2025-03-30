Follow the action as Ryan Fox hunts his maiden PGA Tour title at the Texas Children’s Houston Open.

Third round report

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox has a shot at his maiden PGA Tour title after jumping up the leaderboard in the penultimate round at the Houston Open today.

Fox will play in the final group alongside Australian Min Woo Lee and Argentina’s Alejandro Tosti as all three eye a breakthrough title on American soil.

Lee birdied seven of the first 14 holes in firing a seven-under-par 63 to seize a four-stroke lead at 17-under.

Fox sits five back after a five-under 65 for the second straight day, putting him in a share of third place.

Fox started bogey-bogey and the opening two holes but recovered with two straight birdies, including a chip-in at the fourth, before coming home hot with a 30 on the back nine courtesy of five birdies.

“Played the back nine about as good as I can play, to be honest. Didn’t really miss a shot. I’m pretty happy,” Fox said.

But he said the turning point of his round was giving himself a talking-to after a poor start.

“I was a bit angry after starting bogey-bogey. I hit a bad drive on three as well, and then gave myself a little talking-to and said, ‘Hey, there’s plenty of birdie chances out here, let’s just hit a good shot in here and see what happens’. I hit in it there close, made birdie and kind of calmed myself down. Turned at even par and got hot on the back nine. I was proud of myself for staying patient and giving myself chances on that back nine.”

The Kiwi needs a victory to book a spot in next month’s Masters, the opening major of the season.

“I can’t control what he does,” Fox said with regard to beginning the final round five shots back from leader Lee.

“I’ll just go out tomorrow, put some good swings on, and hope to put some pressure on him and be up there come the last few holes tomorrow afternoon.”