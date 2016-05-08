Golf: Lee, Wilkinson finish strong at Wells Fargo

Danny Lee. Photo / AP

Kiwi golfers Danny Lee and Tim Wilkinson have done well at the latest PGA event in North Carolina.

Lee made a strong move with a closing five under 67 to finish in a tie for 9th while Wilkinson held on with a one over 73 to finish in a tie for 11th.

Lee roared home with a four under back nine and Wilkinson was steady until he bogeyed the 16th then doubled the final hole at the Quail Hollow Country club which dropped him out of a top five finish.

It was still his best finish in a PGA event since 2014 when he had three top 10s but the finish will grate.

Americans James Hahn and Roberto Castro headed into a playoff after pipping England's Justin Rose by a stroke with Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy tied for 4th after both shot 66 in the last round.