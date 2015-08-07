Golf: Lee overtaken at WGC Bridgestone

Danny Lee tees off at the Bridgestone Invitational. Photo / Getty

New Zealand golfer Danny Lee has had the lead taken from him after the second round of the Bridgestone Invitational.

Lee led a field of 77 golfers at five-under par after the first round of the prestigious World Golf Championship event, but a two-over par 72 this morning has dropped him back into a share of fifth at three-under.

Lee's spot atop the leaderboard has been snared by veteran American Jim Furyk, who shot a four-under 66 to move to eight-under, opening up a four shot lead over the chasing pack.

That pack consists of some of the world's best - with Bubba Watson, Dustin Johnson at Shane Lowry all tied for second at four-under, while Henrik Stenson, Patrick Reed and Graeme McDowell join Lee at three-under par.

The two-over par round could have been far worse for Lee, who was at four-over for his round through 16 holes before finishing with consecutive birdies to stay well in the thick of the group chasing the impressive Furyk.