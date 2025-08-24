Hojgaard finished tied with Kobori for second, trading a bogey for a birdie on the 16th and 17th holes, before a par on the last.
The result sees Kobori set a new career-best result on the DP World Tour, bettering his third-placed finish at the BMW International Open in mid-July.
He takes home €261,276.28 ($521,899) while the result is expected to see him jump into the top 25 of the DP World Tour’s race to Dubai standings, with the top 70 at the end of the season moving into the playoffs.
It was a successful weekend for the Kobori family with sister Momoka also earning a top 10 finish with an eighth placing at the Hills Open in Gothenburg on the Ladies European Tour. Kobori finished six shots back from Swedish amateur Meja Ortengren who won the event at six-under.