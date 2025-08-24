Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Golf: Kazuma Kobori finishes tied for second at British Masters

Christopher Reive
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Kazuma Kobori finished in a tie for second at the DP World Tour British Masters. Photo / Getty Images

Kazuma Kobori finished in a tie for second at the DP World Tour British Masters. Photo / Getty Images

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Kazuma Kobori has set a new personal best.

The Kiwi golfer has finished in a tie for second at the DP World Tour’s British Masters, riding an impressive final round up the leaderboard.

The 23-year-old carded a seven-under-par 65 on the final day of the tournament overnight, posting

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save