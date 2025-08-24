Kazuma Kobori finished in a tie for second at the DP World Tour British Masters. Photo / Getty Images

Kazuma Kobori has set a new personal best.

The Kiwi golfer has finished in a tie for second at the DP World Tour’s British Masters, riding an impressive final round up the leaderboard.

The 23-year-old carded a seven-under-par 65 on the final day of the tournament overnight, posting the best score of the day. That saw him move to 15-under for the tournament and move six places up the leaderboard.

Kobori held the clubhouse lead when he finished his final round, with Nicolai Hojgaard and Alex Noren his closest rivals, with the pair at that point one shot back but only through 14 holes.

That proved to be enough time for Noren to chase the Kiwi down. The Swedish veteran finished with three birdies and a par through his final four holes to end the tournament 16-under and take a one-shot win.