Kiwi golfing star Danny Lee has claimed the first hole-in-one of the PGA Tour season in his first round of the CIMB Classic in Kuala Lumpur.

With his nine-iron in hand on the par-three third hole at the TPC Kuala Lumpur course, Lee launched his tee shot high, with commentators wondering if his club choice would have enough behind it for the 145-yard hole.

It proved to be perfect, with Lee's shot pitching on the green before rolling another metre or so into the cup.

Lee opened his tournament with a strong showing on the front nine. He added two birdies and four pars to the eagle, but lost a shot with a bogey on the seventh to sit four-under after nine holes.