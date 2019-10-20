Danny Lee of New Zealand hits his tee shot on the 9th hole during the final round of the CJ Cup. Photo /Getty

Kiwi golfer Danny Lee has produced a million-dollar payday with a second placed finish on the PGA Tour today.

Lee secured outright second place at the CJ Cup event in Jeju Island, Korea after heading into the final round tied for the lead.

Lee began the fourth round equal in first with playing partner Justin Thomas who shot a five-under 67 to claim his 11th career title at 20-under.

The Kiwi finished at 18-under after a final round 69, shooting all four rounds of the tournament at Nine Bridges in the 60s.

The second place sees Lee take home US$1,053,000 (NZ$1.65m) and will go a long way to securing his PGA Tour card for another season. The strong weekend sees Lee jump from 131st to 11th in the Fed Ex Cup standings.

Lee, who was aiming to capture his second career win on the PGA Tour, revealed after his third round yesterday that his second child was born two months prematurely overnight.

Lee's wife was scheduled to deliver their child around Christmas.

Thomas and Lee made it mostly a two-man show Sunday.

They entered the final round tied and stayed that way through the front nine.

Thomas birdied 14th to take one-stroke lead, then went up by two when Lee bogeyed the 15th after missing a 10-foot par putt and Thomas made a two-footer for par.

After going from greenside bunker to bunker on the 16th, Green bogeyed again and fell three behind.

But Thomas bogeyed the 17th after his 12-footer for par lipped out, reducing the deficit to two strokes.

On Saturday, Thomas had a three-stroke lead heading into the 18th ahead of a three-shot swing when Thomas bogeyed and Lee made a long eagle putt.

On Sunday, there were no such late miracles for Lee: Thomas and Lee both birdied the 18th, with Lee lipping out on his eagle putt to finish with a 69.

Hideki Matsuyama (65), last year's runner-up Gary Woodland (66) and Australian Cameron Smith (69) finished tied for third, five behind Thomas.

Jordan Spieth closed with a 71 and was tied with four others at 12-under.

Phil Mickelson finished with a 68 and Jason Day with a 71, both at 7-under.

The PGA Tour's second of three weeks in Asia continues next week at the Zozo Championship in Japan — which will feature Tiger Woods — and ending with the World Golf Championship event in Shanghai.

- With AP