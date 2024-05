20 May, 2016 12:58 AM Quick Read

Danny Lee. Photo / AP.

Kiwi Danny Lee's opened with a dream round at the PGA Tour's event in Texas.

Lee's five-under through 15 holes and is in a 10-way tie for third place.

He's two shots off outright clubhouse leader Sergio Garcia.

Meanwhile, Lydia Ko is tied for 81st after a two-over opening round at the LPGA Tour's event in Virginia.