Danny Lee. Photo / AP

Danny Lee has made another strong start on the PGA Tour shooting an opening round 66 at the US$8.5m Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio.

Lee recorded a six-under round which included an eagle and five birdies, four of which coming on the back nine. He sits two shots behind leader Dustin Johnson in third place after the American opened with an eight-under 64.

Johnson recorded three straight birdies on three occasions during his round. Follow American Brendan Steele lies in second a shot behind with Lee a further shot back alongside Hudson Swafford, Matt Kuchar and world number one Jason Day.

Lee is aiming for a fifth straight top 35 finish on the PGA Tour and looks set to make it six straight tournaments making the weekend having missed the cut just three times in 19 tournaments so far in 2016.