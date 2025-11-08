33 hours and more than 6,000 golf balls later, the Alternative Commentary Collective can finally rest after finally recording a hole-in-one.

Kiwi golfer Daniel Hillier has moved within three shots of the lead ahead of the final round at the DP World Tour’s Abu Dhabi Championship.

The 27-year-old continued his steady week in the penultimate event of the season, turning in his best round of the tournament to sit in contention with 18 holes to play.

Hillier shot a seven-under 65 in his third round, which featured nine birdies, including two on his final two holes. The round moved him to 17-under-par for the tournament, just a few shots behind leader Aaron Rai on 20-under.

At 17-under, Hillier sat in a two-way tie for fifth, alongside Englishman Andy Sullivan.

While the tournament has a prize fund of US$9 million ($16m) and the winner takes home US$1.53m, a good result will also further Hillier’s bid to earn a PGA Tour card for 2026.