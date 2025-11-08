The top 10 DP World Tour players not already exempt earn PGA Tour cards for the following year. Ranked at No 20 on the DP World Tour currently, Hillier is in the hunt for one of those spots but needs to make up some ground.
Fellow Kiwi Kazuma Kobori also turned in an improved card from his second round, with a three-under 69 seeing him move to 10-under for the tournament.
Joint leader after round one, the 24-year-old was left to rue a triple-bogey eight on the last hole of his second round which saw him finish the day one-over.
He bounced back in his third round, with four birdies and a bogey, but fell further down the leaderboard into a five-way share of 36th.
Rai held the outright lead going into the final round, taking a one-shot lead ahead of fellow Englishman Tommy Fleetwood and Denmark’s Nicolai Hojgaard.
After the tournament, the field will be cut from 75, with only the top 50 players on the season standings following the Abu Dhabi event qualifying for next week’s DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.