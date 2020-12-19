Golf: Tiger Woods in awe of 11-year-old son Charlie at PNC Championship

Tiger Woods and son Charlie. Photo / Getty

Tiger Woods brought new meaning to the expression 'like father, like son'.

In a proud moment during the PNC Championship this weekend, Tiger was left in awe of his 11-year-old son Charlie's eagle early in the first round.

The youngster turned heads in the two-round event, formerly known as the Father Son Challenge, on the par-five third hole at the The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes.

After he and Tiger both opted for his drive, Charlie made an extraordinary five-wood from 175 yards, before Tiger could be heard praising, "Awesome shot".

Eagle for Team Woods. 🦅



-3 thru 3. 👀 pic.twitter.com/mtxecAh5k5 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 19, 2020

Charlie then continued, making the putt to complete the eagle on his own. There were high-fives and celebrations all around.

Meanwhile, bearing an uncanny resemblance to his dad with a golf club in his hand, a video of Charlie practising his swing with Tiger, earlier this week, went viral racking up more than 2.7 million views on Twitter.

Charlie Woods.

Tiger Woods.



Home on the range. 🏌️🏌️ pic.twitter.com/KnSM6bPrmk — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 17, 2020

Former golfer turned social media influencer Paige Spiranac was one of many who reacted to the adorable clip. "This is wild," she wrote on Twitter. "Charlie Woods is a mini Tiger."

Golf writer Ryan Lavner added: "Can't get enough of Charlie Woods' swagger — with a club twirl! Gonna be awesome to watch this weekend."