Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Golf/housing resort planned for Gibbston Valley, Queenstown - John Key buying in

3 minutes to read
$750m golf/housing resort planned for quiet Gibbston Valley near Queenstown.
Anne Gibson
By:

Property editor, NZ Herald

A $750 million golfing and housing resort is being planned for a quiet valley near Queenstown and Sir John Key says he's planning to buy a plot at the site.

Gibbston Valley Resort is a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.