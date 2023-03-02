Steve Alker hits a drive during his first round of the New Zealand Open in Queenstown. Photo / Photosport

Steven Alker has proven that he’s still got what it takes to compete at the highest level as he made a strong start to the New Zealand Open in Queenstown.

The seemingly ageless 51-year-old was solid throughout his first round at Millbrook’s Remarkables course, shooting a six-under 65 to sit in a five-way lead, with more than half the field in the clubhouse.

Alker was happy with his start, which included seven birdies and one bogey, and was even slightly disappointed not to go lower in close to perfect conditions.

“I got a nice little start,” he said after his round. “Birdied the first couple of holes, so I settled down and got into a bit of a groove.

“I kind of felt like I just left a little bit out there because there wasn’t much wind today. I didn’t get the par fives on my back nine, the front nine of the Remarkables, so a little bit disappointing.

“But overall the score was good. I just kept my nose clean most of the day. I think I had a three putt in there, but apart from that it was pretty good.”

Alker, who played with 24-year-old DP World Tour rookie Daniel Hillier, was significantly shorter off the tee than his younger compatriot but excelled with his ball striking, epitomised on his last hole where he almost dunked it from 100 metres for a tap-in birdie to finish the day.

He said he was pleased with most aspects of his game and hopes to keep pushing all week.

“The one on 18 is going to make lunch taste a bit better. I kind of stiffed it. I almost holed it from about 110 yards or something. So that was one that really stood out. I had a lot of nice iron shots today; I gave myself some good chances and then I putted well too.

“I think the putting was most pleasing. I just made some putts that I probably should have made.

“You can see that I was trying to push for a couple more if I could. You’ve just got to keep pushing all week especially if there’s no wind. Depends on the weather at the weekend but we’ll see what happens.”

Steve Alker shares a joke with his caddie during his first round of the New Zealand Open. Photo / Photosport

Alker shares the lead with fellow Kiwi Kit Bittle, Australian Tom Power Horan, Japanese Yosuke Asaji and Gunn Charoenkul of Thailand.

Hillier, who had legendary caddie Steve Williams on his bag, was two shots back in a solid round, but would rue two costly three-putts for bogey.

He was full of praise for Alker, who on the opposite end of his career showed the younger golfers how it’s done on day one.

“He’s rock solid,” Hillier said of Alker. “He’s shown that he can really compete at the highest level and definitely showed that today as well. It’s pretty cool to be able to go toe-to-toe with him for most of the day. And hopefully have another good day like that tomorrow.”

Australian Lawry Flynn, who was eight-under through 17, had a shocking triple bogey on the 18th to fall behind the leaders in a tie for second.