Ryan Fox returns to action tomorrow. Photo / Getty

New Zealand golfer Ryan Fox has an added incentive when he resumes his DP World Tour season at the ISOS Handa Championship in Tarragona in Spain tomorrow.

The world number 116 hasn't played on Tour since his second European Tour victory at the Ras al Khaimah Championship in the UAE in early February.

It's been the longest break between tournaments for Fox during his career as he mixed in his love for fishing and some recreational golf while spending the New Zealand summer with his family.

It's that victory in the Middle East which has taken the pressure off the 35-year-old Kiwi to some extent. He has already secured his Tour card for the next two seasons and at 17th in the Tour standings is well placed to qualify among the top 60 for the season ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai in November.

With success comes opportunity, and Fox has now committed to playing this week, next week's Catalunya Championship and the British Masters in the first week of May in a bid to qualify for the year's second Major, the PGA Championship from the 20th to 23rd of May in Oklahoma.

"I've got a chance to play my way into the PGA Championship and the Open (150th Open Championship at St Andrews in July) so it's actually made the schedule a little bit trickier. Obviously I don't want to play every single week and I've got to be able to take a week off here and there. But it's a good problem to have," Fox said.

By his calculations, Fox thinks he's about 5 to 10 places outside the cut at this stage for the PGA Championship.

"They normally take around the top 110 in the world give or take five spots from there. So a couple of good weeks, or one really good week, a top three or top five would probably guarantee the PGA Championship. So yeah, there's a lot to play for these next few weeks. There should be a few world ranking points up for grabs especially at British Masters," Fox said.

"It's more just getting to play a major championship, those are the events you want to be in and I had a good couple of years there where I played most of them bar the Masters so it would certainly be nice to get back to, doing that. I'd certainly like to qualify for the Masters as well at some point. But yeah I'd really like to get to Southern Hills (venue for the PGA Championship) I have heard that's a great golf course. It's definitely motivating these next few weeks," Fox said.

While Fox admits his break in New Zealand was probably a bit longer than he would have liked, it wasn't as if he didn't spend plenty of time working on his game with his coach Marcus Wheelhouse.

"I did spend a lot of time, three solid weeks of prep before I came back over (to Europe) and I'm a funny one with that sometimes it doesn't actually mean that much what I do off the golf course I've get my confidence from on the golf course. So I still won't quite know where I am until I tee it up on Thursday but definitely put the work in while I was at home."

Fox is happy with where his game is at and hasn't felt the need to make any major adjustments.

"To be honest I'm just trying to keep on top of everything, my game was in pretty good shape back home. So it was more just making sure it didn't go too far off kilter, having some time off. I guess the big thing the last couple of weeks has just been the fine tuning side of things, really to get the scoring back to try to knock as much of the rust off as possible."

Fox who endured a handful of stints in managed isolation over the past couple of years, is relishing a return to Europe where most of the Covid restrictions that dominated his last two seasons on Tour have now gone.

"Everything's just got a whole lot easier over here at the moment. I didn't have to test at all to come over flying to the UK via Canada or enter Spain and just had to show vaccine passes arriving in Spain and the UK has dropped all mask use. So I've spent a day and a half in the UK and it literally feels normal.

"There's no talk of Covid, no social distancing anymore. It feels as normal as can be, especially after the last couple of years. I think Spain is dropping the mask use indoors from Wednesday here. There's not going to be a whole lot of testing for us on tour anymore and I think most of the tour has either had COVID at least once or is triple vaccinated or a combination of the two."