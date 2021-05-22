Golf: Phil Mickelson sees PGA Championship lead evaporate after nightmare hole

Phil Mickelson reacts on the fourth hole during the third round at the PGA Championship golf tournament. Photo / AP

Phil Mickelson was leading the PGA Championship by five shots after 10 holes in round three and looked to be cruising to a big lead into the final day at the Kiawah Island Ocean Course.

But a bogey followed by a double bogey at the 12th and 13th has seen his lead cut to just one.

Mickelson sits at seven-under through 13 holes, one shot ahead of playing partner Louis Oosthuizen and two-time PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka.

Mickelson held a five shot lead through 10 holes but it was cut to just two as he walked off the 12th green following his first bogey of the day. He then found the water with his drive at the 13th before walking off with a double bogey.

The 50-year-old Mickelson is seeking his second PGA and sixth major championship. He would also become the oldest male to win a major.

Mickelson hit a long iron over a tree that just cleared a waste bunker on the par-5 second hole and settled 17 feet away for a routine two-putt birdie.

On the par-4 third, he drove into a waste bunker and went directly at the pin from 99 yards, hitting it to 2 feet for another birdie to reach seven-under.

Back-to-back birdies at the sixth and seventh extended his lead.

He just missed a 21-foot eagle putt at the par-5 seventh hole before tapping in for his fourth birdie.

Mickelson then made a perfect start to the back nine with another birdie at the 10th. His first mistake of the day came at the 12th tee when his drive found a fairway bunker. Mickelson recovered to have a long par putt which just fell short of the hole.