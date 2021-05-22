Golf: Phil Mickelson opens four-shot PGA Championship lead

Phil Mickelson reacts on the fourth hole during the third round at the PGA Championship golf tournament. Photo / AP

Phil Mickelson is streaking away from the other contenders in the early stages of the third round at the PGA Championship.

Mickelson has four birdies across the opening seven holes to open up a four shot lead over two-time PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka and Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama.

The 50-year-old Mickelson is seeking his second PGA and sixth major championship. He would also become the oldest to win a major.

Mickelson hit a long iron over a tree that just cleared a waste bunker on the par-5 second hole and settled 17 feet away for a routine two-putt birdie.

On the par-4 third, he drove into a waste bunker and went directly at the pin from 99 yards, hitting it to 2 feet for another birdie to reach seven-under.

Back-to-back birdies at the sixth and seventh extended his lead.

He just missed a 21-foot eagle putt at the par-5 seventh hole before tapping in for his fourth birdie.