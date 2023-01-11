Ryan Fox reached a career-high ranking of No 23 in the world in 2022. Photo / Getty Images

Ryan Fox needed a break.

Last season was a banner year for Fox, with wins at the Ras al Khaimah Classic and the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, nine more top-10 finishes and reaching a career-high ranking of No 23 in the world.

But upon returning Down Under for a couple of tournaments in Australia before being able to enjoy the festive season at home, Fox’s campaign ended with two tournaments in which he did not feature on the final day.

“I took a fair bit of time after the Aussie events,” Fox told Newstalk ZB. “Mentally, physically I was a bit broken to be honest those events.”

Staying away from the sport outside of a few social rounds over the Christmas period, Fox has begun to launch back into the swing of things ahead of his first tournament of the season in Abu Dhabi next week – preparing for both the immediate schedule and his debut at the Masters in April.

Ryan Fox (right) has kept his golfing to a social level during the festive period. Photo / Photosport

Playing a round with President’s Cup captain and 2003 Masters champion Mike Weir at Tara Iti Golf Club last week, Fox took the opportunity to gather some intel about Augusta National before he gets a chance to play the renowned course.

“It was nice to pick his brains and get a little bit of info about Augusta. He divulged a little bit; it’s kind of hard for me to ask any specific questions not having seen it myself in person,” Fox said.

The current world No 28 was also hopeful of being able to link up with famed Kiwi caddie Steve Williams in the weeks ahead to learn more about the course from someone who has seen a lot of golf there.

Williams is well acquainted with the course at Augusta National and helped Tiger Woods to the green jacket three times (2001, 02, 05) during their years working together. The 2023 tournament will be Williams’ 31st Masters, where he will be working with Australian Adam Scott.

“Hopefully I’ll get a chance to pick Steve Williams’ brain in the next few weeks as well and see if I can find some stuff out to get some ideas of how to play Augusta before I actually get there.”

Fox added, like many Masters participants tend to do, he already has a house sorted for the week in Georgia, and will be bringing a few friends along for the ride.

“I have a few mates, we made a bet a long time ago that if I ever got in, they’d be coming so they are coming and are pretty damn excited about it as you could imagine.

“It’s bucket list for any golfer really, whether it’s to go and watch or get to play it. So, it’s pretty cool to be able to help a few of the boys tick that one off and tick off a big one for me as well.”

As for his golf game heading into the upcoming season, the break appears to have done him a world of good. In his round with Weir at Tara Iti, Fox broke the course record with an 11-under-par 61.

“Hopefully that’s a sign of things to come this year,” he said. “It’s nice to know the golf game hasn’t disappeared too far from having a nice break.”