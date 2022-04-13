Lydia Ko chips toward the green from the eleventh fairway during the first round of the Lotte Championship. Photo / Getty

Kiwi world number three Lydia Ko has made a solid start to the defence of her title at the Lotte Championship in Hawaii.

Ko has opened with a three-under 69 to sit in an early share of seventh place. Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh is the early clubhouse leader with a five-under 67.

Starting on the back nine, Ko had two birdies on the 17th and 18th holes before picking up a third at the par four third hole in a bogey-free round. It is the fifth straight tournament this year Ko has opened with a score in the 60s.

The field features five of the top 10 in the women's world ranking while world no.2 Nelly Korda is still recovering from treatment for a blood clot in her arm.

Ko broke an almost three-year winning drought on the LPGA Tour at the Lotte Championship last April, when she cruised to a seven-shot victory, finishing 28-under par.

This year's tournament is taking place at a different course than last year, the Hoakalei Country Club on the island of Oahu but that hasn't stopped Ko shooting a round in the 60s for the fifth straight time in Hawaii.