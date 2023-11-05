Faith Vui wins the New Zealand Amateur Golf Championships finals, Hamilton Golf Club, St Andrews, Hamilton, New Zealand. Photo: Simon Watts/www.bwmedia.co.nz @bwmedianz

Faith Vui has written her name into New Zealand golfing history, becoming the first Samoan to win the New Zealand Women’s Amateur Championship.

Vui won the 36-hole final at Hamilton Golf Club – St Andrews Course 5&3 over Pupuke’s Amy Im, with her father and coach Gary Vui caddying for the 18-year-old for every shot she hit over the entire week.

Vui beat Teresa Wang, Sumin Kang, Suwanna McPhee, and Chloe Lam to get to the big dance and proved she was up to the final challenge.

The teenager dreams of playing golf professionally one day and last week’s victory gives her the belief that someone from Samoa can perform on women’s golf’s biggest stages.

“Winning this event has been one of my biggest goals. My dream is to be the first Samoan to play on the LPGA Tour, and this is a stepping stone to that. I’m really happy and grateful to my father for giving me the opportunity to be here,” Vui said.

Faith Vui wins the New Zealand Amateur Women's Championship final. Photo: Simon Watts/www.bwmedia.co.nz @bwmedianz

Vui even surprised her proud father, who couldn’t believe she played as well as she did under the most pressure the Royal Samoa member had felt before a match before.

“I’m so proud to be a dad. I’m so proud to be the coach and caddy. I just love my kids,” said Vui’s emotional father.

“Her dream is to play professionally, and now that she’s achieved something as big as this, she believes in herself now. I didn’t tell a lot of people back home that she was in the final because I didn’t want her to feel any extra pressure.

“I can tell them now though.”

Vui never trailed in her final match today, getting off to a fast start with a victory at the first to establish a lead she’d never relinquish. Vui finished her opening 18 holes with a 3up lead before heading into lunch, and after the short break, she continued winning holes to move to 6up with nine to go.

Vui, a member of the the Royal Samoa Golf Club, hit a couple of speed bumps along the way with Im reducing her lead to four with seven to play. However, with some outstanding putting and creativity around the greens, Vui sealed the championship on the 33rd hole.

“I’m trying not to cry. I’m just really happy – I can’t explain it. I’m extremely proud of myself, but I couldn’t have done it without my dad. He was probably the biggest reason why I won today – he’s had such a positive influence on me and my golf. I’m grateful and happy to share the experience with him and my other family that came out,” Vui said.

“Hopefully, this will show people that even though we’re from Samoa, we can still achieve great things with hard work.”

She and her brother Leo will now prepare for the Pacific Games later this year, where they will be flying the Samoan flag.

Golf NZ