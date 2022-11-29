Goalmouth Scramble: Bad memories revived for All Whites fans at Fifa World Cup

Uruguay's Diego Godin reacts at the end of the World Cup group H soccer match. Photo / AP

NZME’s world-renowned football blog Goalmouth Scramble is back. Our rotating stable of football writers will offer daily hot takes on all the action from the World Cup in Qatar. Today, Michael Burgess turns his attention to some head-scratching officiating.

OPINION:

Every Fifa World Cup seems to have an officiating flashpoint and maybe this edition’s came on Tuesday.

The late penalty awarded to Portugal in their 2-0 victory over Uruguay will be debated across the football world.

It’s the kind of decision that gets analysed in Fifa backrooms and may even lead to a re-interpretation of existing rules over the new few weeks.

It was certainly a head scratcher.

Uruguayan defender Jose Gimenez was falling backwards, after being turned inside out by Bruno Fernandez and his left hand feathered the ball, as he looked to break his fall. No one apart from Fernandez appealed and the Iranian referee Alireza Faghani quickly disregarded his claim.

But the VAR sent him to the pitch side monitor - and we all know what happens next.

The eventual verdict gave no regard for intent, let alone gravity or physics. What exactly was Jimenez supposed to do?

Remarkably the decision was made by Qatari Abdullah Al Marri, the same VAR official who controversially scratched Chris Wood’s goal against Costa Rica in the intercontinental playoff in June.

The 29-year-old has extremely limited experience – having been in charge of only three international games, which were all low profile friendlies, which makes you wonder why he has been given such responsibility at the World Cup.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, left, celebrates with teammate Joao Felix after scoring from the penalty spot his side's opening goal against Ghana during a World Cup group H soccer match at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

“I don’t think it is a penalty kick,” said long time former Premier League referee Mike Deane in post match coverage. “His arm is in a natural position, it’s not a deliberate act, he hasn’t moved his arm towards the ball. The referee should never have been invited to the monitor.”

The sequence again highlighted the implicit pressure on match officials, when they are called to the screen.

As Deane pointed out, Faghani still looked uncertain as he trotted back, before pointing to the spot.

It was a bad call, though thankfully not too decisive, as Portugal already led 1-0 before the 94th minute spot kick.

But imagine if that scenario repeats in a knockout game – and proves critical?

That will be Fifa’s worst fear.

The handball rule is becoming a lottery, as interpreted by VAR officials, with defenders often expected to be high speed contortionists.

Nobody wants football to become like hockey, where attacking players spend more time trying to win penalty corners – by dribbling or passing at an opponents’ foot – than scoring goals from open play.

That’s the risk of the current guidelines, as attacking teams will try to find any possible advantage.

There is also hope though, as Tuesday’s action also saw a smart decision, as a Ghanian handball just before their first goal in the 3-2 win over Korea was correctly adjudged as accidental.

The waiting is the hardest part

After 12 years, Ghana has got its chance for World Cup revenge against Uruguay.

At the 2010 tournament in South Africa, Ghana were denied a semi final berth in the cruellest way, with Luis Suarez’s infamous handball.

With seconds remaining in extra time, the former Liverpool striker swotted away a goal bound shot from Ghana striker Dominic Adiyiah.

The subsequent events are seared into the memory; the South Americans wasting time with crazy protests, Suarez wandering slowly off the field, Asamoah Gyan crashing his penalty again the cross bar, Suarez celebrating madly in the tunnel and Ghana, almost inevitably losing the penalty shootout, missing the chance to become the first African team to reach the last four.

They will meet again on Saturday (4am NZT), with a win to the West African nation – or a draw - enough to end Uruguay’s time in Qatar.

African joy

There is nothing quite like watching African teams at a World Cup.

Their fans bring so much colour, verve and joy and on the field it can pure magic.

Despite most of their players being European based, their teams retain an unpredictable edge, especially shown by Cameroon, Ghana and Senegal this time.

That can lead to frustrating mistakes but also wonderfully adventurous play, epitomised by Cameroon’s unlikely comeback against Serbia.

The tournament has already some magic moments and plenty of drama but it sprang to life on Tuesday, with 11 goals in the first two matches.