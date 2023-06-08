Miyu Kato, Tim Puetz, Bianca Andreescu and Michael Venus pose with their trophies after the Mixed Doubles Final at the French Open. Photo / Getty

Miyu Kato, Tim Puetz, Bianca Andreescu and Michael Venus pose with their trophies after the Mixed Doubles Final at the French Open. Photo / Getty

Kiwi Michael Venus and playing partner Bianca Andreescu have fallen just short of claiming the Mixed Doubles title at the French Open.

Playing in their first final as a pairing they have gone down to Japan’s Miyu Kato and Tim Puetz of Germany 4-6, 6-4, 10-6.

Venus was looking for his second doubles title at Roland Garros after winning the men’s doubles final in 2017. It is the third time in his career he’s made a Mixed Doubles final.

For Kato, the victory left behind the disappointment of her controversial disqualification in the women’s doubles.

Kato, a 28-year-old player from Japan, and her women’s doubles partner were defaulted during their third-round match last week after Kato accidentally hit a ball girl in the neck after a point.

Kato also forfeited all of her 21,500 euros (about US$23,000) in prize money and rankings points from women’s doubles but was allowed to keep participating in mixed doubles.

“It has been really challenging for me for the past few days,” Kato said. “I want to thank all the players, coaches, everyone for their heartfelt messages of support.”

Kato and Puetz played for the first time together at Roland Garros.

“Miyu, it is unbelievable what has happened in the past 10 days,” Puetz said. “I hope this helps you. I am very, very happy to win.”

The win marked the first mixed doubles title for both Puetz and Kato, who had not conceded a set before the final.