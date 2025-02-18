Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Olivier Giroud of Los Angeles FC. Photo / Getty Images

About US$500,000 ($877,290) worth of jewellery was allegedly stolen from the home of French striker Olivier Giroud of MLS side Los Angeles FC in a burglary earlier this month, TMZ reported today.

The celebrity news website cited law enforcement sources in saying Giroud’s wife reported a break-in on February 5 after she discovered a shattered window on the property.

She reported the theft of more than 10 men’s watches among several valuable items taken and estimated the price of the stolen items at about US$500,000, TMZ reported.

The Los Angeles Police Department told TMZ it is investigating the matter but no arrests have been made.

Former Arsenal, Chelsea and AC Milan striker Giroud, who won the 2018 World Cup with France, joined LAFC last year. The 38-year-old Frenchman, his national team’s all-time top scorer, helped LAFC win last year’s US Open Cup title.