Red Bull driver Max Verstappen battles Mercedes driver George Russell (63) during the Formula One Miami Grand Prix. Photo / AP

Max Verstappen became the first Formula One driver since 1984 to win a race after starting ninth to take out the Miami Grand Prix this morning.

Verstappen overtook Red Bull teammate Serio Perez, who started in pole position, with nine laps to go to claim his third victory of the season from five races. It was the third time this year that Red Bull finished one-two.

It was the Dutchman’s 38th career win, putting him two wins back from F1 great Ayrton Senna in fifth place on the all-time victory list.

Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso finished third for the fourth time this year.

