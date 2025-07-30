Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas charged over illegal poker games

AFP
2 mins to read

Gilbert Arenas during the BIG3 basketball tournament in 2021. Photo / Getty Images.

Gilbert Arenas during the BIG3 basketball tournament in 2021. Photo / Getty Images.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas was arrested today with five others on charges of running illegal “high-stakes” poker games at his mansion in the Los Angeles suburbs, US prosecutors said.

The 43-year-old Arenas, who starred for the Washington Wizards, rented out the luxury home that he owned in Encino “for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save