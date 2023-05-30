Ryan Crotty of the Crusaders stands for a haka from Shirley Boys High for his 150 match in the 2019 season. Photosport

First John Afoa... now what about Ryan Crotty?

The former All Black midfielder is back training with the Crusaders ahead of their final Super Rugby Pacific regular season game away to the Hurricanes on Saturday.

Crotty has recently finished a season in Japan with the Kubota Spears. His return to Christchurch comes after news David Havili’s season could be over after a hamstring strain in the win over the Waratahs.

Scott Robertson names his side tomorrow.

He called in 39-year-old Afoa last week with four of his props sidelined through injury.