Live updates as the Central Coast Mariners host the Wellington Phoenix in New South Wales.

Last week: Phoenix come back again, but win

New signing Carlo Armiento scored a stunning 96th-minute winner as the Wellington Phoenix completed a come-from-behind 2-1 home win over the Brisbane Roar last week.

However, the result was overshadowed by the loss of defender Tim Payne with a broken collarbone, which will rule him out of this month’s All Whites internationals as they face Colombia and Ecuador in what will be key fixtures ahead of next year’s World Cup.

A goal from Brisbane’s Justin Vidic put the Roar in front approaching halftime in the 42nd minute.

Despite dominating possession and shots on target, the Phoenix found themselves still trailing heading into the final 15 minutes. Then a Kazuki Nagasawa goal levelled the match before Armiento sealed the win for Wellington.

Armiento received the ball on the edge of the box and drove it low past the keeper with a powerful left-foot strike for his second goal of the season. It helped the Phoenix claim their first victory of the campaign, following on from last week’s 2-2 comeback draw against the Perth Glory.

The impact of Corban Piper off the bench will be a huge positive for coach Giancarlo Italiano, with the utility player assisting both goals.

“We had backs to the wall and Corban came on, brought great energy and nice belief,” Italiano said, adding that everyone “was very good”.

“Really happy for Carlo, to be fair. It’s very hard for him to get into the game, but I felt every time we went down his side, it was really dangerous.”

But the result came at a huge loss after Payne left the field in the 17th minute when he fell awkwardly on his left shoulder attempting to tackle a defender.

Italiano said after the game that he thought the “best-case scenario is six weeks”.

Regardless, the win will give the Phoenix plenty of confidence, considering they won just once in Wellington last season.